That Ugly Market Pattern Keeps On Happening

A pattern that we’ve observed before is how pathetic the stock market has been behaving these days.



Each day we see periods of downs and ups, but in the end, the market ends down, usually fairly near the lows, with miserable performance in the final hour.

Today was no exception, as a nothing day (that at one point was decently higher after the FOMC minutes came out at 2:00 PM ET), turned into a 0.4% loss.

Here’s a look at the S&P 500 (via Yahoo Finance) over the last 5 days.

