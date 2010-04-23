That Time Jason Hirschhorn Bought 800 Sling Boxes For All His Friends In Hollywood

Before Jason Hirschhorn joined MySpace he was a president at Sling Media, the maker of a stream-your-TV-to-your-computer set-top box that found its way to a nice exit selling to EchoStar for $380 million in 2007.



At Sling, Jason ran the Entertainment Group and built Sling.com, a TV-on-the-Web destination site kind of like Hulu.

To make the site work, Jason knew he was going to have to win over a lot of TV and film execs who would hate everything about Sling.

So here’s what he did. He made a list of 800 people in the industry and mailed each of them a Sling Box. Jason knew none of these people would ever actually install a Sling Box on their own, so he hired Geek Squad to install each and every box.

Smart!

