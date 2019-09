It’s really hard to imagine the consumer bouncing back, with credit continuing to shrink violently, which is exactly what’s going on.



The Fed’s latest stats on August are ugly. Total credit was down 5.8% (year-over-year), while revolving credit was down over 13%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.