That Story Saying That Only 20% Of Android Owners Will Buy Another One -- It's Not True

Over the weekend, we drew your attention to survey results from research firm Yankee Group, suggesting that only 20% of Google Android owners polled say they’d buy another Android phone.



Not true!

Yankee Group has clarified what the survey means, and it’s not what the original article on CNNMoney — where we found the data — said it was.

CNNMoney has updated its story to say, “An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that 20% of Android customers say they’ll buy another Android phone. The survey actually revealed that 20% of all smartphone customers say they’ll buy an Android phone.”

Indeed, a 20% market share would be good for Android.

Meanwhile, Yankee Group analyst Carl Howe has written a blog post about the survey, further clarifying it, but Yankee Group’s server is down, so we can’t read or quote the post. (Note: If you are going to use WordPress to run your blog, set up basic caching, or your database server will melt, like Yankee Group’s is right now.)

But an excerpt of Howe’s post on Daring Fireball suggests that the data CNNMoney cited about Android phones were only representative of “Google-branded” Android phones, i.e. the Nexus One, the defunct Google-branded phone. (Though it was barely Google branded.)

Howe explains:

You’ll note in the excerpt above, we were careful to say “Google-branded Android phone owners”. That’s because our data keys on the manufacturer of the phone as the way to determine what type of phone a consumer owns. Because all non-Google Android brands make phones using other operating systems, Google-branded phones are the only ones we can be certain run Android. However, restricting ourselves to that category means that we leave out a big segment of Android owners, specifically those who own Motorola Droids and HTC EVOs among others.

Importantly, the most popular Android devices — the Motorola Droid, HTC devices, etc. — are NOT included in the stat. So, basically, this information doesn’t say much.

Indeed, a Nielsen survey from June says “80% of iPhone users want their next device to run iPhone OS while 70% of Android users want another Android device.”

Meanwhile, the other stat — that 77% of iPhone owners plan to buy another iPhone — is still true and valid.

