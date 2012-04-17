That 'Revolutionary' Apple Product That Comes Out In 8 Months Isn't What You Think It Is

Photo: Courtesy Wally

French designer Philippe Starck is working on a yacht for the family of the late Steve Jobs, reports Apple Insider.Starck was quoted as working on a “revolutionary project” with Apple that would come out in eight months, setting off endless speculation about the long-rumoured Apple television. Apple was quick to deny any professional relationship with Starck.



A spokeswoman for Starck revealed the truth.”It’s not a project with Apple. It’ss a private project that began with Steve Jobs and that has been taken over by his wife,” she said.

