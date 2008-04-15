That Recession? Game Companies Aren't Feeling It

That recession/slowdown/advertising business malaise? It’s still not affecting the video games business, even if Super Smash Bros. Brawl costs $50 at retail.



Michael Pachter of Wedbush Morgan predicts video game software sales grew 47% y/y to $850 million in March, which would match February’s 47% y/y sales gain. Leading the pack: Super Smash Bros. Brawl for the Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii, which he thinks sold 2 million units last month.

Pachter also expects Sony’s (SNE) PS3 to outsell the Xbox 360 (MSFT) for the third month in a row. But both trail the Wii, whose estimated 700,000 units would be more than the other two combined (365,000 PS3s and 310,000 Xboxes).

The NPD Group will release March sales figures on Thursday.

