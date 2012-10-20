This Video Game Weapon Turned Out To Be Too Realistic For Its Own Good

Photo: Kotkin

Just 10 days ago, we told you about a super-realistic video game gun due to hit the market after the holidays.This morning, David Kotkin, owner of Kotkin Enterprises, the company that created the game accessory, sent out an e-mail with a link to a pretty defensive video.



Now the body of the gun will be white, and have an orange tip. Instead of touting that the only way to feel more like you’re at war would be to enlist, the company plainly states that their creation is “not a weapon. Nothing is shot.”

But then they come back to say many other companies have tried to make a realistic weapon-based controller, and that if you bought one of those, you lost your money.

With the new colours, the device still looks pretty realistic, except for the colourful control buttons on the pistol grip. It still has recoil, and a gyroscope to control the zoom on the scope, depending on if the player holds it next to his cheek.

Kotkin opened a Kickstarter account to fund the redesign, asking supporters to pledge a total of $500,000 by November 17. Broke but eager backers who only have $5 will get a set of Delta Six dog tags; high rollers who can pledge $10 grand will get a tour of the development process and advice on how to market inventions.

If the project gets enough money, the controller will ship in summer 2013.

