That Phantom Yahoo Truck Near AOL HQ

Since we relayed our erroneous report this morning that the Yahoo-AOL merger was a done deal, readers have been sharing theories about the phantom “Yahoo truck” our source says was spotted near Dulles HQ. (A senior Time Warner source says Yahoo and AOL are still talking but a deal is “not imminent.”)



One popular theory is that it was one of those rolling billboard trucks that Yahoo occasionally uses to advertise itself (we’ve seen them!)

Another is that the report was started by this picture, which was published in the WaPo more than a year ago:

And an AOL reader was kind enough to forward this picture, which was reportedly taken this morning and plastered on an AOL co-worker’s door:

Know the real story? Let us know! [email protected]

