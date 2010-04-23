That Gizmodo iPhone Is Probably Pretty Much The Final Design

Photo: Gizmodo

When gadget blog Gizmodo landed the next generation iPhone, it didn’t know if what it had was the final hardware design, or just a prototype for testing.Turns out it is what the next iPhone actually will look like, according to plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber:



According to several sources (of mine) familiar with the project, “N90” is Apple’s codename for the fourth-generation GSM iPhone, slated for release this June or July. “DVT” stands for “design verification test”, an Apple production milestone. The DVT milestone is very late in the game; based on this, I now believe that this unit very closely, if not exactly, resembles what Apple plans to release.

Continue at Gruber’s Daring Fireball >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.