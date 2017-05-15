That mysterious sea monster in Indonesia was probably a whale

Photo: Patasiwa Kumbang Amalatu/ YouTube.

The world was left wondering what had washed ashore an island of Indonesia last week, after a local made a gruesome discovery of a 15-metre long bloodied carcass.

It’s decomposing body made it difficult to know what the animal was, although it sent the internet into a whirlwind as people guessed what it could be.

While some thought it was a giant squid, and others thought maybe it was an elephant.

Three separate marine experts have since told the Huffington Post that the rotting creature was probably a baleen whale.

Judging by parts of a protruding skeleton, and what appear to be baleen plates used to filter out food, the scientists agreed it was most likely a whale.

“Trying to identify huge ocean creatures half a [world] away from a grainy video is tough to do; but once people start sharing specific information that begins to narrow in on defining characteristics of the creature, the identity begins to come into focus,” one of the experts, George Leonard, chief scientist at Ocean Conservancy, told HuffPost.

