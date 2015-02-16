Red Balloon founder Naomi Simson ate dog food on national TV

Shark Tank judge Naomi Simson ate dog food on national television on Sunday.

She was told by one of the pitchers the dog food was such high quality it could be eaten by humans.

“Shae started talking about her passion for her dogs, she said the food was so good that people could eat it. I thought well let’s just see about that,” Simson said on her blog.

Simson said it was the first time she’d ever eaten dog food.

“I smelled it, gave a tentative taste then ate a piece,” Simson said.

It wasn’t until after Simson had swallowed that Bento pet food founder Shae Calissa Teo said she probably “wouldn’t eat it”.

“It was quite bland really and just as I did she said – ‘oh you wouldn’t have it for breakfast or anything it is kangaroo’ – too late. I’m sure that I turned green. BentoPets – a great business – but it was hard to get a clear vision of where Shae wanted to take it,” Simson said.

