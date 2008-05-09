That "Microsoft Releases Proxy Slate" Thing? Irrelevant

Henry Blodget

Some folks appear to be under the impression that Microsoft’s freeing of its potential Yahoo (YHOO) director nominees from their Microsoft obligation is a sign that Microsoft (MSFT) really has walked away from Yahoo. Please.

There’s no meaningful news here. Micrososoft is not going to “go hostile”–and neither is anyone else. If a Yahoo deal happens, it will happen because Yahoo approaches Microsoft and agrees to sell for $33-$34. Microsoft made clear in its see-ya letter that it wasn’t going to go hostile. The freeing of the board slate is just a formality.

See Also: Here We Go Again…Microsoft’s Mundie Opens Door for a $33 Yahoo Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

microsoft sai-us yahoo!