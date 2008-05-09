That "Microsoft Releases Proxy Slate" Thing? Irrelevant

Some folks appear to be under the impression that Microsoft’s freeing of its potential Yahoo (YHOO) director nominees from their Microsoft obligation is a sign that Microsoft (MSFT) really has walked away from Yahoo. Please.



There’s no meaningful news here. Micrososoft is not going to “go hostile”–and neither is anyone else. If a Yahoo deal happens, it will happen because Yahoo approaches Microsoft and agrees to sell for $33-$34. Microsoft made clear in its see-ya letter that it wasn’t going to go hostile. The freeing of the board slate is just a formality.

See Also: Here We Go Again…Microsoft’s Mundie Opens Door for a $33 Yahoo Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.