That Huge AOL, Yahoo, And Microsoft Ad-Selling Deal Isn't Done Yet

A month ago, top executives from Microsoft, Yahoo, and AOL held a dinner in New York with ad agency execs and other media buyers to announce an agreement to begin selling remnant, or “class two,” inventory on each other’s sites.At the time, the deal seemed done.



It is not.

It could still fall apart.

All three parties are a bit jittery, as lots of misinformation is flying around.

Today, for example, a source plugged into the New York digital advertising scene told us that AOL was actually pulling out of the deal. This turned out not to be the case, but one source close to another of the companies in the deal admitted it was plausible that AOL could pull out.

This source said that today AOL is in, but they could be out tomorrow, and then come back again – “who knows?”

