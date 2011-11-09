That Huge AOL, Yahoo, And Microsoft Ad-Selling Deal Is Finally Done

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Yahoo, Microsoft, and AOL finally agreed to a display-advertising-selling deal that has been in the works for months, Marketwatch reports.The three companies will team up and share technology in an effort to reach more consumers.



A release says the trio will be “integrating one another’s real-time bidding technologies to facilitate the availability of non-reserved inventory by early 2012.”

After hours stock for Microsoft and Yahoo fell, while AOL saw a bump on the news.

