That Goldman (GS) Bloodbath: 3200 Layoffs

Yesterday we reported layoffs at Goldman (GS), which one source described as a “bloodbath”. Now we’ve got a number to put next to that colourful language: 3200 jobs. According to NYT, the cuts bring Goldman back to 2006 levels of staffing. If you think about it, if the company only has to shrink to where it was in 2006, that would be impressive.



