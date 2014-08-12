That 'Facebook Colour' App Is Malware, But Here's How You Can Actually Change The Colours On Your Facebook

In your Facebook travels, you may have come across an ad for a Facebook application called “Facebook colour changer,” which says it can change the colour of your Facebook layout from the traditional royal blue to black, orange, yellow, green, purple, almost any colour in the spectrum.

Problem is, the app isn’t real. And if you click on it, you’ll be rerouted to a malicious phishing site that may infect your computer.

According to CNN Money, the “Facebook Colour Scam” was discovered by security researchers working at Cheetah Mobile, which says the scam has affected more than 10,000 people in various countries around the world.

Cheetah Mobile says the vulnerability exists in the page for the Facebook app. But when you click on it, you’ll be directed to a phishing website that steals your Facebook “access tokens,” which the hackers can use to connect with your Facebook friends and spam them. The Facebook Colour malware can also prompt users to download a separate video application, or a separate app if you’re using an Android phone. Both pieces of software contain malware, which could be used for more nefarious purposes than scamming your friends, particularly if the malware can log your keystrokes or access other data points on your computer.

Luckily, the malware is easy to eliminate. If you’ve accidentally clicked the “Facebook colour changer” app, just visit your Facebook app settings and remove the app. Here’s how:

Cheetah Mobile also recommends Facebook users change their passwords after removing the malware.

If you’re looking for a real way to change the colour palette of your Facebook, Google Chrome users can try the “Colour My Facebook” add-on, which lets you change the colour scheme to pretty much any colour you could think of. Here’s what that looks like:

