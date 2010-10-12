That Dollar Strength Couldn't Last -- Gold, Yen, And Oil Back To Beating Up The Greenback

Earlier we noted that it was going to be one of those rare days where the dollar rallied and everything else sold off.



Well, that’s looking less and less like the case. The dollar is weakening, and dollar alternatives like gold, the yen, and oil are back to moving up.

Of course, stocks are coming back too, though they’re still pointing down.

Here’s gold. You can see the sharp bounce not long after 4:00 AM.

