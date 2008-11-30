That Dog Don't Hunt, Literally, In New England

A once thriving sport—New England was the birthplace of hunting in America—is on the wane.



(We can’t speak for Moose hunting popularity in Alaska.)

But, hey, maybe this was the one good thing that the McMansion explosion was good for?

The Economist: In Vermont the number of hunting licences sold has dropped 12% over the past 10 years. In New Hampshire, where 60,000 resident and visiting hunters contribute $83m annually to the small state’s economy, the decline is even steeper: a 28% drop in licences since 1996.

The ceasefire causes problems, since the fees are used to help pay for wildlife management. Judy Stokes, of New Hampshire’s Department of Fish and Game, identifies several causes: the loss of hunting areas to housing and commercial development; the competing demands on family time posed by sport and other weekend activities for children; and a changing social structure. “It takes a hunter to make a hunter, and fewer fathers are bringing up their children as hunters,” she says.

Of New England’s northern states, only Maine has seen the popularity of hunting hold steady.

