That Déjà Vu Feeling

That Deja Vu feeling you’re getting might be as a result of charts like this, from HSBC.



Observe: The growing optimism heading into 2012.

Photo: HSBC

It looks a lot like the growing optimism heading into 2011.

Photo: HSBC

And then of course, there’s the similar stock market trajectory last year and this year.

Photo: FRED

And then, as mentioned earlier, the Citi Economic Surprise Index, which is undulating at just the right time.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.