That Déjà Vu Feeling

That Deja Vu feeling you’re getting might be as a result of charts like this, from HSBC.
Observe: The growing optimism heading into 2012.
Photo: HSBC
It looks a lot like the growing optimism heading into 2011.
Photo: HSBC
And then of course, there’s the similar stock market trajectory last year and this year.
Photo: FRED
And then, as mentioned earlier, the Citi Economic Surprise Index, which is undulating at just the right time.
Photo: Bloomberg
