That Big Round Ex-Yahoos Were Raising? It Closed And Here Are The Details

Mark Risher did a lot of anti-spam work for Yahoo before cofounding Impermium

A few weeks ago we reported that Impermium was raising a good-sized round.Indeed, it was. Today, Impermium has announced an $8 million Series A round to battle spam online.



Highland Capital Partners beat out a flurry of other investors (we heard Charles River Ventures and Foundry Group) to lead the round. Existing investors like The Social+Capital Partnership and Freestyle Capital also participated.

“We invested in Impermium because it is first to market with core technology and a global defence network that can detect and eliminate social web spam at a level of efficiency that no other security vendor or in-house team can achieve today,” says Highland Capital Partners’ Andy Miller.

Impermium was cofounded by ex-Yahoos Mark Risher, Vish Ramarao and Naveen Jamal.

Risher, who was Yahoo’s “Spam Czar,” left his corporate job in June 2010; Impermium was introduced one year later. It previously raised $1 million from Accel Partners, Charles River Ventures, AOL Ventures and others.

The anti-spam startup has already been working with the government on secret projects. It will use the funding to expand its engineering, data analytics, sales and marketing teams.

