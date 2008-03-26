That Ad Slowdown? Already Here, Says TNS

Research firm TNS says you don’t need to wait to see the ad pullback certain pessimists have been predicting. It’s already come: U.S. ad spending grew all of 0.2 per cent last year, but just 0.1 per cent in Q4. But things will get better soon, right? Here’s a pep talk from TNS exec Jon Swallen:



“Fourth quarter performance was indicative of this malaise and early figures from 2008 suggest the growth rate for measured ad spending has not appreciably changed.”

Whoops. OK, here’s some good news for some people: Internet display ad sales grew 15.9%.

We’re a little unclear about how to interpret all of the data TNS has served up in a dense report: It says spot TV spending, for instance, decreased by more than 10%. But throughout last year and into 08, broadcasters and cable networks have been crowing about huge bumps in spot pricing. Any one have any insight?

