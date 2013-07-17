Thankyou Launched A Campaign To Get Coles And Woolworths To Stock Its New Products Today

Photo: Supplied

A non-profit group which has already launched a successful brand of bottled water today started a marketing push to get Coles and Woolworths to stock a new range of products.

Thankyou — known for its Thankyou Water which raises money for poor countries — has today revealed body care and food products.

Like the water, proceeds from the sale of the products go towards projects in developing nations.

Thankyou Water is stocked by 7-11. Daniel Flynn, Thankyou co-founder, told Business Insider earlier this month how they forced the ubiquitous chain’s hand by launching a social media campaign, telling followers they had a meeting with 7-11 executives before it happened.

This included a countdown timer on the group’s website to drum up support.

Flynn has meetings with both Coles and Woolworths in two weeks’s time.

“We’re going to explain not only the positive effect stocking our products would have on their bottom-line, but also the tremendous impact it would have on the broader global community,” Flynn said,” he said in a statement released this morning.

“We think that if Coles and Woolworths knew Australians were prepared to buy our range, the two biggest retailers would love to stock Thankyou. The key is showing them that the demand is there.”

Woolworths spokesman Benedict Brook confirmed there was a meeting scheduled and said the company was “looking forward to learning more about their products and seeing if there’s any opportunity to work together.”

Coles has been contacted for comment.

