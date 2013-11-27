The Winter Storm Has Hit The World's Busiest Airport, And The Delays Are Starting To Pile Up

A winter storm that has already hit Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas is now closing in on the Southeast, and that’s bad news for Thanksgiving travellers.

According to FlightAware.com, more than 50 flights have already been delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest in the world. Flights out of Atlanta are being delayed by 30 minutes on average.

As FlightAware’s Misery Map shows, delays at Hartsfield won’t take long to ripple across the country.

Here’s how the map looked just before noon, click for a larger image:

