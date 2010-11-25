Everything You Need To Know About The Big Turkey Industry

Even as millions of Americans bite into turkey on Thanksgiving, the big turkey industry is getting crushed.



American turkey farms had a total income of $3.57 billion in 2009, down from $4.48 billion the year before, according to the USDA via eatturkey.com.

Turkey farmers suffered from low domestic sales and exports because of the recession, according to Watt Poultry. High commodity prices have also cut into bottom lines at Hormel, Kraft and others.

This year production is expected to decline another 0.5%, according to Watt.

But let’s not be too negative on Thanksgiving. This is still a big American industry that employs thousands of Americans. It involves several public companies, in case you want to get in the game.

