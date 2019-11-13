Here's what time you should travel if you want to avoid traffic on Thanksgiving, according to Google

Reuters Don’t get caught in this traffic.

Google‘s traffic data from 25 US cities last year during Thanksgiving gives you an idea of what kind of traffic to expect during Thanksgiving this year.

For all cities, the worst time to start your travels is around 3 p.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The best times are usually in the very early hours of the morning.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google has a bunch of traffic data from 25 US cities it collected during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2018, and the company has shared that data to give you a heads up of when to travel during Thanksgiving this year to avoid the hideous traffic that usually piles up.

Basically, wherever you are, don’t get in the car between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday before Thanksgiving, since that’s when you’ll face the worst traffic.

Google tells you the best times to start your car travels, but you’re probably not going to like it – the best travel start times usually involve the very wee hours of the morning.

Check it out:

Here’s an overview of traffic spikes that occurred during the Thanksgiving holidays in 2018 compared to typical traffic, which could very well be similar for Thanksgiving 2019.

Google Maps

To get the finer details, scroll down to the “When to hit the road” section at bottom of Google’s report, where it tells you the best and worst times to travel before and after Thanksgiving.

Google Maps

Google Maps says that “between 3 and 4 p.m. [on Wednesday] is the worst time to hit the road, but traffic clears up significantly by 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.”

And below that, you can check the expected heaviness of traffic from Wednesday and Sunday. Unfortunately, Google Maps’ data doesn’t tell which highways or roads experienced traffic spikes.

Google Maps

Like your very own traffic reporter, Google suggests “try your best to avoid the Friday or Sunday afternoon rush and leave in the morning when there are significantly less cars on the road.”

Google also registered when crowds were at their busiest during Thanksgiving 2018 at bakeries, grocery stores, liquor stores, movie theatres, and shopping centres from Wednesday to Black Friday, which should give you a good idea of what to expect in 2019. Just don’t go anywhere at around noon.

Google Maps

You can read the full report over at Google Trends.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.