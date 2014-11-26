There's Still Time To Buy All The Tools You Need To Make Thanksgiving Dinner

With the travelling, planning, and making small talk with your mother-in-law, we’re sure you forgot a thing or two this Thanksgiving.
But don’t stress.
Insider Picks has put together a list of all the utensils you’ll need this holiday. Whether its basting brushes or a good carving board, we’ve got what you need here.
Stainless Steel Roasting Pan With Rack
Cuisinart 7117-16UR Chef’s Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster
Price: $US110.00 $US50.99
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Turkey Brining Bag
Price: $US8.46
Rating: 4 Stars
Turkey Baster Set
Norpro 5898 Stainless Steel Baster
Price: $US9.20
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Twine
Price: $US4.35
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Basting Brush
Set of 3 Silicone Basting Brushes
Price: $US6.42
Rating: 4.5 Stars
GrillPro 41090 2-Piece Silicone Basting Brush
Carving Knife
Wusthof Classic 2-Piece Hollow Ground Carving Set
Price: $US275.00 $US99.95
Rating: 5 Stars
Ginsu 2-Piece Bakelite Carving Knife Set
Gravy Boat
HIC 24-Ounce Porcelain Hotel Gravy Boat
Price: $US20.29
Rating: 4.5 Stars
2 Jumbo Roasting Oven Bags
Trivets
Old Dutch Red Oblong Trivet, 9 3/4 by 6 inch.
Price: $US10.32
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Oggi Stainless Steel Expandable Trivet (up to 28-inch)
Turkey Lifters
Norpro 2-Piece Stainless Steel Turkey Lifter
Price: $US9.73
Rating: 4 Stars
RSVP Endurance Stainless Steel
Meat Thermometer
Epica Ultra Fast Digital Meat Thermometer
Price: $US29.95 $US18.95
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Weber 6492 Original Instant-Read Thermometer
Price: $US13.32 $US12.74
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Kitchen Timer
Price: $US19.99 $US12.97
Rating: 4 Stars
Pie Server
Farberware Professional Stainless Steel Pie Server
Price: $US13.99 $US6.76
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Good Carving Board
Madiera Mario Batali M-04 Edge Grain Carving Board
Price: $US46.49
Rating: 4.5 Stars
J.K. Adams Maple Wood Double Sided Carving Board
Over Roasters (for sides)
CorningWare French White 2 Piece 4-Quart Covered Oval Roaster
Price: $US34.99 $US30.35
Rating: 4 Stars
Pyrex Bakeware 2-Quart Oval Roaster
Gravy Separator
OXO Good Grips 4-Cup Fat Separator
Price: $US14.99 $US14.95
Rating: 4.5 Stars
Trudeau 0991105 Gravy/Fat Separator
Potato Peeler
UberChef Ultra Sharp Stainless Steel Peeler
Price: $US19.95 $US10.95
Rating: 5 Stars
Pie Crust Shield
R&M Non-Stick Pie Crust Shield
Price: $US7.68
Rating: 4 Stars
Norpro Silicone Pie Crust Shield
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments
