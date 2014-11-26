There's Still Time To Buy All The Tools You Need To Make Thanksgiving Dinner

With the travelling, planning, and making small talk with your mother-in-law, we’re sure you forgot a thing or two this Thanksgiving.

But don’t stress.

Insider Picks has put together a list of all the utensils you’ll need this holiday. Whether its basting brushes or a good carving board, we’ve got what you need here.

Stainless Steel Roasting Pan With Rack

Cuisinart 7117-16UR Chef’s Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster

Price: $US110.00 $US50.99

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Calphalon Contemporary Stainless Roaster with Rack Price: $US150.00 $US116.99 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Turkey Brining Bag

Norpro 276 Brining Bag

Price: $US8.46

Rating: 4 Stars

2 Jumbo Roasting Oven Bags

Price: $US6.09 Rating: 5 Stars



Turkey Baster Set

Norpro 5898 Stainless Steel Baster

Price: $US9.20

Rating: 4.5 Stars

HIC Baster Set

Price: $US9.33 Rating: 4 Stars



Twine

Leigh Group 530X Jute Twine

Price: $US4.35

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Rope King ST-300 Sisal Twine

Price: $US5.99 $US3.10 Rating: 4 Stars



Basting Brush

Set of 3 Silicone Basting Brushes

Price: $US6.42

Rating: 4.5 Stars

GrillPro 41090 2-Piece Silicone Basting Brush

Price: $US11.99 $US9.97 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Carving Knife

Wusthof Classic 2-Piece Hollow Ground Carving Set

Price: $US275.00 $US99.95

Rating: 5 Stars

Ginsu 2-Piece Bakelite Carving Knife Set

Price: $US18.96 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Gravy Boat

HIC 24-Ounce Porcelain Hotel Gravy Boat

Price: $US20.29

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Trivets

Old Dutch Red Oblong Trivet, 9 3/4 by 6 inch.

Price: $US10.32

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Oggi Stainless Steel Expandable Trivet (up to 28-inch)

Price: $US19.24 Rating: 4 Stars



Turkey Lifters

Norpro 2-Piece Stainless Steel Turkey Lifter

Price: $US9.73

Rating: 4 Stars

RSVP Endurance Stainless Steel

Price: $US16.95 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Meat Thermometer

Epica Ultra Fast Digital Meat Thermometer

Price: $US29.95 $US18.95

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Weber 6492 Original Instant-Read Thermometer

Price: $US13.32 $US12.74

Rating: 4.5 Stars



Wrenwane Digital Timer

Price: $US19.99 $US12.97

Rating: 4 Stars

West Bend Digital Timer

Price: $US14.99 $US13.59 Rating: 4 Stars



Pie Server

Farberware Professional Stainless Steel Pie Server

Price: $US13.99 $US6.76

Rating: 4.5 Stars

OXO Steel Pie Server

Price: $US12.99 $US9.95 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Good Carving Board

Madiera Mario Batali M-04 Edge Grain Carving Board

Price: $US46.49

Rating: 4.5 Stars

J.K. Adams Maple Wood Double Sided Carving Board

Price: $US80.00 $US66.99 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Over Roasters (for sides)

CorningWare French White 2 Piece 4-Quart Covered Oval Roaster

Price: $US34.99 $US30.35

Rating: 4 Stars

Pyrex Bakeware 2-Quart Oval Roaster

Price: $US13.99 $US13.80 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Gravy Separator

OXO Good Grips 4-Cup Fat Separator

Price: $US14.99 $US14.95

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Trudeau 0991105 Gravy/Fat Separator

Price: $US16.32 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Potato Peeler

UberChef Ultra Sharp Stainless Steel Peeler

Price: $US19.95 $US10.95

Rating: 5 Stars

OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler

Price: $US12.39 $US7.19 Rating: 4.5 Stars



Pie Crust Shield

R&M Non-Stick Pie Crust Shield

Price: $US7.68

Rating: 4 Stars

Norpro Silicone Pie Crust Shield

Price: $US8.25 $US6.83 Rating: 4 Stars



Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments

