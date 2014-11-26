There's Still Time To Buy All The Tools You Need To Make Thanksgiving Dinner

Insider Picks

With the travelling, planning, and making small talk with your mother-in-law, we’re sure you forgot a thing or two this Thanksgiving.

But don’t stress.

Insider Picks has put together a list of all the utensils you’ll need this holiday. Whether its basting brushes or a good carving board, we’ve got what you need here.

Stainless Steel Roasting Pan With Rack

Cuisinart 7117-16UR Chef's Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with RackAmazon

Cuisinart 7117-16UR Chef’s Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster

Price: $US110.00 $US50.99

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Calphalon Contemporary Stainless Roaster with Rack

Price: $US150.00 $US116.99

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Turkey Brining Bag

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.05.10 AMAmazon

Norpro 276 Brining Bag

Price: $US8.46

Rating: 4 Stars

2 Jumbo Roasting Oven Bags

Price: $US6.09

Rating: 5 Stars

Turkey Baster Set

Norpro 5898 Stainless Steel BasterAmazon

Norpro 5898 Stainless Steel Baster

Price: $US9.20

Rating: 4.5 Stars

HIC Baster Set

Price: $US9.33

Rating: 4 Stars

Twine

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.07.33 AMAmazon

Leigh Group 530X Jute Twine

Price: $US4.35

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Rope King ST-300 Sisal Twine

Price: $US5.99 $US3.10

Rating: 4 Stars

Basting Brush

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.08.20 AMAmazon

Set of 3 Silicone Basting Brushes

Price: $US6.42

Rating: 4.5 Stars

GrillPro 41090 2-Piece Silicone Basting Brush

Price: $US11.99 $US9.97

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Carving Knife

Carving setAmazon

Wusthof Classic 2-Piece Hollow Ground Carving Set

Price: $US275.00 $US99.95

Rating: 5 Stars

Ginsu 2-Piece Bakelite Carving Knife Set

Price: $US18.96

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Gravy Boat

Gravy boatAmazon

HIC 24-Ounce Porcelain Hotel Gravy Boat

Price: $US20.29

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Trivets

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.11.00 AMAmazon

Old Dutch Red Oblong Trivet, 9 3/4 by 6 inch.

Price: $US10.32

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Oggi Stainless Steel Expandable Trivet (up to 28-inch)

Price: $US19.24

Rating: 4 Stars

Turkey Lifters

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.11.36 AMAmazon

Norpro 2-Piece Stainless Steel Turkey Lifter

Price: $US9.73

Rating: 4 Stars

RSVP Endurance Stainless Steel

Price: $US16.95

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Meat Thermometer

Meat thermometerAmazon

Epica Ultra Fast Digital Meat Thermometer

Price: $US29.95 $US18.95

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Weber 6492 Original Instant-Read Thermometer

Price: $US13.32 $US12.74

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Kitchen Timer

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.13.14 AMAmazon


Wrenwane Digital Timer

Price: $US19.99 $US12.97

Rating: 4 Stars

West Bend Digital Timer

Price: $US14.99 $US13.59

Rating: 4 Stars

Pie Server

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.13.50 AMAmazon

Farberware Professional Stainless Steel Pie Server

Price: $US13.99 $US6.76

Rating: 4.5 Stars

OXO Steel Pie Server

Price: $US12.99 $US9.95

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Good Carving Board

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.15.05 AMAmazon

Madiera Mario Batali M-04 Edge Grain Carving Board

Price: $US46.49

Rating: 4.5 Stars

J.K. Adams Maple Wood Double Sided Carving Board

Price: $US80.00 $US66.99

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Over Roasters (for sides)

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.16.16 AMAmazon

CorningWare French White 2 Piece 4-Quart Covered Oval Roaster

Price: $US34.99 $US30.35

Rating: 4 Stars

Pyrex Bakeware 2-Quart Oval Roaster

Price: $US13.99 $US13.80

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Gravy Separator

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.17.36 AMAmazon

OXO Good Grips 4-Cup Fat Separator

Price: $US14.99 $US14.95

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Trudeau 0991105 Gravy/Fat Separator

Price: $US16.32

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Potato Peeler

Screen Shot 2014 11 24 at 8.18.48 AMAmazon

UberChef Ultra Sharp Stainless Steel Peeler

Price: $US19.95 $US10.95

Rating: 5 Stars

OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler

Price: $US12.39 $US7.19

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Pie Crust Shield

Pie crustAmazon

R&M Non-Stick Pie Crust Shield

Price: $US7.68

Rating: 4 Stars

Norpro Silicone Pie Crust Shield

Price: $US8.25 $US6.83

Rating: 4 Stars

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

