How to avoid supply chain disruptions on your Thanksgiving table this year

The supply chain crisis may impact your Thanksgiving dinner due to shortages and price increases.

Everything from the size of the turkey to the price of the cranberry sauce on your table will be a little different this year, experts warn.

Supply chain stress can be avoided by shopping early and outsourcing your dinner to local restaurants.

Thanksgiving might look a little different this year as the US grapples with the supply chain crisis.

Experts are warning consumers of increased prices, holiday staples that are low in stock, and shipping delays for last-minute table decorations. However, those who celebrate this American tradition can still remain thankful as there are ways to ensure your gravy boat docks on your table in time for the feast.

While the perfectly sized holiday turkey for your table might be low in stock at the supermarket, manufacturers are not anticipating a shortage of birds this holiday season.

“Due to COVID concerns related to the delta variant, we see 1/3 of consumers considering a smaller gathering, and so we expect demand to be similar to last year,” Christa Leupen, the public relations manager at Butterball previously told Insider. “If there is a specific size turkey you want, your best bet is to shop early to ensure you can find it.”

The price per pound of turkey has increased in the US due to lowered production expectations, according to a recent report by the USDA. Last year, as families and friends scaled down their holiday gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, smaller turkeys became increasingly popular, causing a shortage of birds under 16 pounds (7kg).

Experts are predicting the same trend during Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, with a higher demand for turkeys between 8 and 16 pounds (7kg) and a smaller demand in turkey overall due to limited celebrations because of the ongoing pandemic.

While cranberry products will be abundant in stores ahead of Thanksgiving, prices have increased, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. CEO Tom Hayes said.

Hayes, who spoke with Fox’s “Mornings with Maria” on Monday, explained that company costs have risen amid supply chain issues related to transportation and an increase in the price of raw materials such as plastic and aluminum.

“Ocean Spray has experienced a variety of supply chain challenges, including materials, transportation and other factors,” the company told Insider in a statement. “While we do not anticipate significant impacts, consumers may experience some availability issues at times.”

Ocean Spray is currently facing a shortage of divers to transport its popular cranberry juice, dried cranberries, and staple cranberry sauce before the Thanksgiving holiday, Hayes said. Currently, the US is facing a shortage of around 80,000 truck drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations.

“It’s a tough environment all-around, so costs will be going up on cranberry and cranberry sauce,” Hayes said on the show, explaining that prices have increased by “low double digits to high single digits.”

Like cranberry products, the price of pumpkins increased this year compared to last, according to the USDA. However, experts do not anticipate a short supply of pumpkins and pumpkin pie fillings for holiday dinners. While Libby’s pumpkin products saw a shortage of canned products last year due to weather delayed harvesting, the same is not anticipated for this season, Libby’s brand manager Kristin Mitchell told popular food website The Spruce Eats.

For Thanksgiving hosts and chefs that want to sidestep possible supply chain setbacks on their store shelves, there are alternatives.

Local restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, and outsourcing parts of your Thanksgiving dinner (or its entirety) is a great way to show your support. Restaurants and bakeries have been prepping for the holiday for months now, creating menus and streamlining takeout orders for those who would prefer not to cook, options that have become popularized by the pandemic.

Even chain restaurants like Denny’s and Cracker Barrel are open on Thanksgiving and typically serve up holiday specials. Grocery stores like Whole Foods and Publix offer holiday options that can serve up to 12 people and be reserved ahead of time and picked up in-store to be reheated and served at home, making meal prep easier than ever.