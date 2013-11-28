Over 250 US Flights Have Been Cancelled Today, And Delays Are Piling Up In The Northeast

The winter storm has hit the Northeast, and flight delays and cancellations are piling up. So far Wednesday, more than 250 flights to, from, and within the U.S. have been cancelled, a lot of them at Newark, LaGuardia, and Philadelphia airports.

Flights into Philadelphia are being delayed by about 90 minutes on average. Flights into Newark are being delayed by half an hour, and those into LaGuardia are showing up nearly an hour late, according to FlightAware.com.

Those delays will lead to more problems across the country, as FlightAware’s Misery Map shows. Holdups at the New York airports have an especially large impact. Here’s how it looked just after 3 p.m.:

