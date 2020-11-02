14 Thanksgiving sides you can make in a slow cooker

Sweet-potato casserole with marshmallows can easily be made in a slow cooker.

Sweet-potato casserole topped with marshmallows is a Thanksgiving favorite, and there are multiple recipes out there explaining how to make it in a slow cooker.

One recipe by Damn Delicious explains that the residual heat from the slow cooker is the perfect method for achieving gooey, melted marshmallows on top of your casserole — without taking up any oven space.

“Making a side dish in a slow cooker saves room in the oven (which usually has the turkey or ham in it). Also, if you are traveling to another house for the holidays, the slow cooker will keep your dish warm at the party,” Sarah Olson, the blogger behind “The Magical Slow Cooker,” told Insider.