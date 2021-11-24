7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but the recipes people follow have changed over the years.

No festive Thanksgiving gathering would be complete without a table heaped with steaming dishes. These days, the most popular side dishes include mashed potatoes, rolls, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

But Thanksgiving spreads haven’t always looked like they do today — there was a time when Jell-O creations and canned products reigned supreme.

Here are unusual Thanksgiving side dishes that people don’t usually make anymore, unless it’s for nostalgia’s sake.