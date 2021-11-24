7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

“I’m not going to say that it’s horrible … I probably would not eat this again, but it’s not the worst thing I’ve ever had,” she said.
Savory Jell-O salads made for festive centerpieces.
Jell-O salads were popular in the 1950s and ’60s. A Jell-O dish with radishes, scallions, and a few tablespoons of vinegar wouldn’t have been out of the ordinary at a festive meal. Some people continue to serve them up on Thanksgiving just because.
“Modern American palates have changed to dislike savory gelatin, but that was not always the case,” food historian Sarah Wassberg Johnson previously told Insider. “Probably until the 1960s, savory gelatinous dishes were a thing.”
A “spring basket dessert” consisted of fruity Jell-O with chunks of fruit inside.
Advertised in The Ladies Home Journal in 1948 as a “spring basket dessert,” the gelatinous dish is no longer the dessert of choice at holiday gatherings.
Ambrosia salad is still popular in the South, but most have left it behind.
Canned foods were all the rage, like creamed corn.
A 1948 ad in the Ladies Home Journal advertised creamed corn in a can as “something to try — smooth, creamy, with plenty of tender-skinned kernels to round out the good eating.” But as canned products went out of style in favor of fresh food, cream corn from a can went out of style, too.
Served on special occasions, Hot Dr Pepper consisted of warm soda over lemon slices.
In a 1968 advertisement, Dr Pepper recommended serving “steaming hot” soda over lemon slices. It definitely is “something different” to offer Thanksgiving guests.
Per Serious Eats, the drink was concocted by Dr Pepper in the ’60s “to keep profits strong during the holiday season, when sales of cold pop plummet.” Apparently, it caught on in the South where it is occasionally still drunk.
Hellmann’s mayonnaise shared a recipe for a Thanksgiving-themed “Cranberry Surprise.”
Hellmann’s mayonnaise released a compilation of vintage advertisements and recipes to celebrate its 100th year in 2013. One of these delicacies was the “Cranberry Surprise,” a holiday side dish that “blends the tartness of cranberries with the delicate creaminess of Hellman’s Real Mayonnaise” with an extra dollop of mayonnaise on top to provide “the final distinctive flavor garnish.”