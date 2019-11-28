An Orthodox Jewish rabbi hosts Syrian refugee families at his Thanksgiving table every year

Courtesy of Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz and his family host Syrian refugees for Thanksgiving.

Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz of Scottsdale, Arizona, hosts Syrian refugee families at his Thanksgiving table every year.

With the rise in fearful rhetoric surrounding foreigners, immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, he wanted to publicly demonstrate that refugees should be welcomed in the US, not feared.

Yanklowitz’s primary goal in hosting refugees is to listen and build community.

Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz’s family does Thanksgiving a little differently than most.

For one thing, as a vegan family, they serve Tofurky instead of the traditional turkey. But Yanklowitz also makes a point to invite guests he’s never met – and who often don’t even speak the same language.

Spurred by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s call for an “immediate halt in the placement of any new refugees in Arizona” in 2015 and an overall rise in fearful rhetoric regarding foreigners in recent years, the activist rabbi wanted to demonstrate that refugees should be welcome in the US. So he invited them to share a Thanksgiving meal with his family in Scottsdale, and has continued to do so every year.

This will be his fifth time hosting Syrian refugees for Thanksgiving. He hasn’t kept track of how many people he’s hosted over the years, but says it’s somewhere in the dozens.

“In what I have perceived as a moral crisis over the last number of years in how Americans are relating to foreigners, immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, I felt like it was time to take a more expansive approach,” Yanklowitz told Insider. “I saw a lot of demonization and dehumanization of Muslim refugees, and I wanted to be a part of the welcome team.”

According to the Arizona Refugee Resettlement Program, 1,322 Syrian refugees have arrived in Arizona since 1980, 820 of them in 2016. Yanklowitz became connected to the local Syrian community through his human rights work as a commissioner on the Phoenix Human Relations Commission and founder of the activist group Jews for Human Rights in Syria.

“At the centre of my Jewish social justice commitment is that we’re not fighting for equality but for equity,” he said. “It’s not that everyone should have the same stuff, but everyone should have what they need. And the way to know what people need is to know them. I’m a big believer that relationships need to precede advocacy.”

Yanklowitz’s standing Thanksgiving invitation is part of this effort. He works with the Syrian American Council to meet newly arrived refugee families and invite them over for Thanksgiving. The guests join him, his wife Shoshana, their four biological children, and a fluctuating number of foster children in their home at any given time.

Over Tofurky, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, Yanklowitz’s primary goal is to listen and build community

The adults enlist the help of a translator, but Yanklowitz says the children get along just fine without one.

“The way they play, they figure out how to communicate so easily, and [I] think of them as our teachers in terms of how to connect on a level beyond words,” he said.

The bonds they form last long after the last slice of pie has been eaten. According to the FBI, religion-based hate crimes rose 23% in 2017, and Yanklowitz’s work has helped Jewish and Muslim communities stand in solidarity with each other through tragedy.

“When there have been attacks on Muslims, we’ve shown up for them, and when there were attacks on synagogues last year they showed up,” he said. “That wasn’t the explicit goal, but it’s been an amazing benefit that has emerged.”

And on a happier note, Yanklowitz remembers an enthusiastic, impromptu reunion when he ran into one of the families he’d hosted in a local park.

“It took us all like 15 seconds to connect the dots,” he said. “And then it was this great reunion that felt like it wasn’t this one-time experience, but that we were building community and building social trust. From the outside, here was a religious Jewish family and a religious Muslim family who hardly spoke English hugging in a park like old friends. But to us, it was this simple human love of what it meant to have a really meaningful meal together and what can emerge from that.”

