These Maps Show How Thanksgiving Celebrations Differ Across The US

Thanksgiving is around the corner, but not everyone celebrates the holiday the same way.

eBay’s Deals Blog just released a series of maps showing how different parts of the country give thanks. People in the Southwest and Midwest appear to enjoy a few more drinks with their big meal than the rest of the country, Thanksgiving dinners on the West coast take place a little earlier than those on the East, and almost everyone in the country (except a spot in Montana and the Texas Panhandle) says what they’re thankful for sometime during the day.

The eBay Deals Blog created these maps based on 13,000 responses they got from a variety of online survey tools, none of them on eBay properties. Check out the maps below:

The Midwest and Southwest appear to drink the most on Thanksgiving, while Idaho, the Texas Panhandle and Maine appear to abstain.

From Montana down to New Mexico, Thanksgiving dinner starts around 6 p.m. It occurs a little later in the rest of the country.

Almost everyone in the country says what they’re thankful for at some point on Thanksgiving day.

