HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Here Are The Stars That Celebrate The Holiday By Giving Back

Jen Ortiz
Zoe Saldana

Photo: LipstickAlley

Thanksgiving is more than just parades, binge-eating, and counting down to Black Friday sales.’Tis the holiday to give thanks and give back.

So, in the spirit of all things good and thankful, we’re taking a look at celebrities who spend the day helping others.

Put down that turkey leg and check out who is donning aprons, serving up slices of pie, and handing out frozen turkeys.

Chris Pine serves up Thanksgiving lunch at the L.A. Mission.

Harrison Ford smiles, Calista Flockhart spoons.

Cindy Crawford is in the kitchen.

Of course Mariah Carey wears her own customised apron when handing out dessert.

Here's the least annoying of all staged Speidi photos.

The Obamas distribute goodies at a food pantry while trying to keep warm.

At the L.A. Mission, Whitney Cummings and Jennifer Love Hewitt really like each other...

And pie!

Nicole Richie (and Samantha Ronson) help unpack before serving Thanksgiving lunch at a local shelter.

Zoe Saldana is SO excited to serve Thanksgiving dinner.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen work the room at the annual Goodwill Thanksgiving dinner.

Lil' Wayne heads to his hometown every year and hands out turkeys.

