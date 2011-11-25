HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Here Are The Stars That Celebrate The Holiday By Giving Back

Photo: LipstickAlley

Thanksgiving is more than just parades, binge-eating, and counting down to Black Friday sales.’Tis the holiday to give thanks and give back.



So, in the spirit of all things good and thankful, we’re taking a look at celebrities who spend the day helping others.

Put down that turkey leg and check out who is donning aprons, serving up slices of pie, and handing out frozen turkeys.

