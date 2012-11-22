Who To Call If Your Thanksgiving Dinner Goes Awry

Photo: Steve Johnson / Flickr

The kitchen can be a high-stress place during Thanksgiving, especially if cooking starts to go awry.Fortunately, there are resources out there to help chefs in crisis mode.



We’ve rounded up a few of the most helpful ones.

Butter Ball Hotline: Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) if you’re struggling to defrost a turkey in a pinch or want to know if it’s safe to start cooking a turkey in one oven and then move it to another

The New York Times helpline: The Times’ Sam Sifton and the rest of the dining section staff will be on hand to answer questions anonymously. Just hit the link above.

USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline: Call at (888) 674-6854. The one holiday they are open is Thanksgiving.

Perdue Farms: Call 1-800-473-7383 for roasting, carving, stuffing, and gravy help.

Foster Farms: Call (800) 255-7227 and get a live operator through Dec. 1.

Crisco pie hotline: So you forgot about dessert? Call (877) 367-7438. The hotline provides tips and has the option for callers to connect with a live pie expert for pie-baking guidance.

