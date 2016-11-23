This waffle sandwich is the cure for your hangover

Sausage, Walnut, & Cranberry Stuffing

Total Prep and Cooking Time: 2 hours (including sandwiches)

Serves: 12-15 as a side

Ingredients for the Stuffing:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 lb. sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 onion, diced

4-5 stalks of celery, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 apples, diced into small cubes

1 cup dried cranberries

8 leaves fresh sage, leaves only, minced

5 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves only, minced

24 ounces stuffing cubes

32 ounces chicken stock or broth

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/4 cup butter, cubed (for topping)

For Hangover Sandwiches:

2 eggs per sandwich

2 slices of bacon per sandwich

1 brioche roll or 2 slices of bread per sandwich

1 slice of American cheese per sandwich

maple syrup (optional)

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch dish with butter and set aside.

2. Heat your olive oil in a medium-sized pan and cook your sausage in it until no longer pink, using a wooden spoon to break it apart. Remove the sausage from the pan and place on a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Add in your butter, onion, and celery, and cook until translucent. Add in the garlic and cook for another minute or so, until fragrant. Set aside to cool.

3. In a large bowl, toss together your diced apples, cranberries, sage, rosemary, and stuffing cubes. Toss to combine (it’s easiest to just use your hands). Add in your cooked sausage, onion, celery, and garlic, as well as your chicken stock and salt. Toss to combine, then press into your dish (really pack it in there). Top with your 1/4 cup cubed butter. Bake, uncovered, for 35-45 minutes, until golden and warm.

4. To make stuffing waffles for glorious hangover sandwiches, combine 1 cup of stuffing with 2 eggs in a small bowl and mix to combine. Heat your waffle iron according to manufacturer instructions, and cook for 4-5 minutes, until set. Gently remove the waffles by quarters (the stuffing will be too heavy to remove all as one piece) and set aside.

5. Cook your bacon, fry your eggs, and toast your bread, if you so choose. Place your waffle on your bread, top with bacon, then a slice of American cheese. Toast the cheese in the oven or in a toaster oven, then top with a fried egg, maple syrup, and the top of your bread. Consider your hangover cured.

