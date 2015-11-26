Thanksgiving gas prices are at 7-year lows -- here's how much it costs where you are

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and millions of Americans are making the drive home for dinner.

Fortunately for drivers, Thanksgiving gas prices this year are the lowest since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration. The national average price of gas is just $2.09 per gallon, down from $2.82 last Thanksgiving:

Of course, the price of gas varies from region to region. The EIA noted that among major metro areas, gas prices ranged from $1.83 per gallon in Houston to $2.79 in Los Angeles. They also included this map showing gas prices by county:

