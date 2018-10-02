Search

15 Thanksgiving dishes that don’t require an oven

Gabbi Shaw
Thanksgiving dinner table with turkey and all the fixings.
An impressive Thanksgiving spread. Lauri Patterson/Getty Images
  • If your oven is full on Thanksgiving or simply out of commission, oven-free recipes can help.
  • Salads, slow-cooker recipes, and pasta are all beloved dishes that don’t require an oven.
  • We’ve found 15 Thanksgiving recipes that are completely oven-free.
Whether your oven is crammed full of turkey or it’s woefully small, sometimes baking and roasting isn’t an option on Thanksgiving.
A stuffed turkey in an oven with a meat thermometer inserted into the breast
A turkey roasting. StrikingPhotography/Getty Images
This year, people all over the country will no doubt still be making multiple dishes for Thanksgiving dinner, even if the group is decidedly smaller.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Thanksgiving staples or updated versions of the classics that don’t require any oven space at all. Even the precious turkey can stay out of that fateful appliance on November 25.

Keep scrolling to see the easiest foods you can whip up this Thanksgiving — no oven required.

If you want to use your oven for other dishes, you could use a deep-fryer for your turkey.
Deep fried turkey
Fried turkey. Eric Thayer/Reuters
Deep-frying a turkey is still serious business — one that can end in a fiery disaster. Here’s the best way to fry your turkey.
If your oven is full, you can leave soup simmering on the stove or in a slow cooker.
Leek soup
Leek soup. HandmadePictures/Shutterstock
As part of Insider’s ongoing taste test series, we’ve tried the best canned chicken noodle soups. Any of these would be perfect to whip up on Thanksgiving.

If you’re not really into chicken soup, you can also check out these soups that will keep you warm during the cold weather, and these don’t even require a stove, just a slow cooker.

Mashed potatoes can be made from a mix or in the slow cooker.
Yukon gold mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes. AP Photo/Larry Crowe
Instant mashed potatoes are polarizing but extremely simple. Here are the best instant mashed potatoes you can buy at the store.

If you’re looking to make your mashed potatoes from scratch, Insider scoured the internet for the best mashed potatoes hacks that will take this classic dish to the next level.

Alternatively, you can make delicious, creamy mashed potatoes in a slow cooker.

Spinach casserole is another dish you can make in your slow cooker.
Spinach dip spinach casserole
Spinach casserole. Shutterstock
Casseroles are a favorite, especially on Thanksgiving. This slow-cooker spinach casserole is sure to be a big hit.
You could also use a slow cooker for your bird, freeing up oven space.
Slow cooker turkey
Yes, a turkey can be cooked in a slow cooker. Amanda Hoychuk/Shutterstock
It’s a great tool to utilize on Turkey Day.

Here are recipes for slow-cooking your turkey.

Cranberry sauce is a classic Thanksgiving side dish, and all you need to do is open a can.
Cranberry sauce
Cranberry sauce. Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
Another one of Insider’s taste tests is grocery store cranberry sauces — find out which one is best here.

And don’t forget, you should always open your cranberry sauce upside down.

Stuffing is a Thanksgiving essential that doesn’t need to spend time in the oven.
Stuffing
Stuffing. Sarah Schmalbruch/Insider
There’s not one specific recipe for stuffing, and thus no one way to cook it. Here’s an “everything” stuffing recipe that goes in the slow cooker, or a stove-top Thanksgiving stuffing.

Insider also tried an air-fryer stuffing recipe that also ended up tasty, if not a bit time-consuming.

If you do have access to an oven, though, Insider tried replicating three famous chef’s stuffing recipes: Ina Garten, Paula Deen, and Ree Drummond.

Sweet potatoes are extremely versatile, and all you need to do is stick them in the microwave.
Roasted sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes. Robynmac/Getty Images
Sweet potatoes are some of the healthiest vegetables out there — they are a source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A once consumed.

All you need to do to successfully cook a sweet potato is to prick its skin with a fork and throw it in the microwave for 8 minutes (4 minutes on each side).

You can make candied yams in an air fryer.
Candied yams
Candied yams. sasaken/Shutterstock
An Insider reporter tried out an air-fryer recipe for candied yams and called it “ridiculously easy.”
There are plenty of ways to make cheesecake festive without turning on the oven.
No bake cheesecake
Cheesecake. Shutterstock
There are many different no-bake recipes out there, but here are some of our favorites: apple pie cheesecake cups, caramel apple cheesecake, and pumpkin cheesecake.

Technically, we recommended Martha Stewart’s no-bake cheesecake for summer, but it’s a year-round dessert in our eyes.

Cauliflower, or any vegetable really, tastes great pan-fried.
Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower. Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock
Here’s a recipe for pan-fried cauliflower.

And for good measure, here are 17 other recipes that utilize pan frying.

Creamed corn turns corn on the cob into an autumnal side dish.
Creamed corn
Creamed corn. Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Getty Images
Creamed corn is corn that’s scraped off the cob and combined with milk, cream, or even cream cheese, depending on the recipe.

We’ve included a classic creamed-corn recipe, which involves simmering the corn over a stove top, and a slow-cooker variation.

Salad is a tried and true side that involves no cooking at all.
Waldorf salad
Salad. bitt24/Shutterstock
Even though Thanksgiving is all about eating until your stomach gives out, that doesn’t mean it has to all be unhealthy.

Salads are a solid way to consume something green this Thanksgiving. We’ve ranked the healthiest lettuces and leafy greens, and listed everything you need to make your salad as healthy as possible.

Green-bean casserole is another staple at the Thanksgiving table.
Green beans
Green-bean casserole. Shutterstock
Green-bean casserole is even more popular than most casseroles on Turkey Day. Even though casseroles are generally baked in the oven, there are ways around that particular rule. Just check out this skillet green-bean casserole or this microwave version.
Everyone’s favorite pasta dish, macaroni and cheese, only requires a pot and a stove.
Mac and cheese
Macaroni and cheese. Igor Dutina/Shutterstock
Whether you’re making boxed mac and cheese or working from scratch, this pasta side is always a hit with adults, kids, foodies, and picky eaters alike.
About the Author
Gabbi Shaw