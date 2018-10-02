15 Thanksgiving dishes that don’t require an oven

- If your oven is full on Thanksgiving or simply out of commission, oven-free recipes can help.
- Salads, slow-cooker recipes, and pasta are all beloved dishes that don’t require an oven.
- We’ve found 15 Thanksgiving recipes that are completely oven-free.
Thankfully, there are plenty of Thanksgiving staples or updated versions of the classics that don’t require any oven space at all. Even the precious turkey can stay out of that fateful appliance on November 25.
Keep scrolling to see the easiest foods you can whip up this Thanksgiving — no oven required.
If you’re not really into chicken soup, you can also check out these soups that will keep you warm during the cold weather, and these don’t even require a stove, just a slow cooker.
If you’re looking to make your mashed potatoes from scratch, Insider scoured the internet for the best mashed potatoes hacks that will take this classic dish to the next level.
Alternatively, you can make delicious, creamy mashed potatoes in a slow cooker.
And don’t forget, you should always open your cranberry sauce upside down.
Insider also tried an air-fryer stuffing recipe that also ended up tasty, if not a bit time-consuming.
If you do have access to an oven, though, Insider tried replicating three famous chef’s stuffing recipes: Ina Garten, Paula Deen, and Ree Drummond.
All you need to do to successfully cook a sweet potato is to prick its skin with a fork and throw it in the microwave for 8 minutes (4 minutes on each side).
Technically, we recommended Martha Stewart’s no-bake cheesecake for summer, but it’s a year-round dessert in our eyes.
And for good measure, here are 17 other recipes that utilize pan frying.
We’ve included a classic creamed-corn recipe, which involves simmering the corn over a stove top, and a slow-cooker variation.
Salads are a solid way to consume something green this Thanksgiving. We’ve ranked the healthiest lettuces and leafy greens, and listed everything you need to make your salad as healthy as possible.