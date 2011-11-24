HAPPY THANKSGIVING: Here's How The Rest Of The World Celebrates The Harvest

Photo: Getty Images

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. In preparation, Americans are licking their chops and readying their stomachs for unconscionable amounts of turkey and a stifling amount of kisses from their grandmothers.It’s a truly American holiday — food, friends and family take centre stage.



But at it’s heart, Thanksgiving is a harvest festival, where we give thanks for the fruits of our collective labour. And that is a concept that is celebrated the world over.

The history, rituals and dates may change, but harvest festivals are otherwise the same: to thank a higher power, or its equivalent, for the food on our tables.

