9 Stomach Ache Inducing Thanksgiving Eating Contests Just For Wall Street

We all know Wall Street loves to eat and by eat we mean stuff their faces.
Whether it’s downing hundreds of raw oysters in an hour, chowing down on some White Castle burgers or gobbling up everything in the vending machine before the day’s end, eating contests have become somewhat of a tradition on Wall Street.
Of course, the unofficial moderator to these contests has been Bess Levin from Dealbreaker.
Since it’s Thanksgiving eve, we’ve decided to put together some potential eating contests (just for fun) for all you hungry Wall Streeters to take part in over the holiday.
DISCLAIMER: Don’t try this at home or work. Seriously.
Green bean casserole is so delicious you could eat a whole dish of it. How about eating each ingredient (French's onions, cream of mushroom soup, milk and green beans) separately? Yum.
Throw a sweet potato chow-off. Keep the skins in there! Those vitamins are more than enough to balance all this overeating.
How many trays of stuffing can you eat? Test each other: you'll need a good starchy base to absorb the next challenge.
