We Really Wish These Athletes Would Join Us At Our Thanksgiving Table

We love spending time with our families on Thanksgiving.But let’s be honest, it would be pretty cool to spend it with some professional athletes too.



Some of these athletes would tell some great stories, and others would just create non-stop laughter.

LeBron James and his son LeBron is constantly entertaining us on Twitter, and always laughing. And his son is just adorable. David and Victoria Beckham They are the coolest (hottest) celebrity/athlete couple around. Also, they're British, so we could introduce the holiday to them. Chad Ochocinco How could having Chad Ochocinco at your dinner table NOT be fun? Kris Humphries Basically, we want to hear all the Kardashian dirt. And what a better way to hear it than from Kris Humphries over turkey? Gretchen Bleiler We'd love to hear about what it was like to pose for the ESPN Body Issue. And we're sure Gretchen would love to share. Metta World Peace The dude formerly known as Ron Artest once told a story about how he was playing pickup basketball in Queens when a fellow player got stabbed with the broken leg of a table. That's way better than whatever story your grandpa was about to tell. Chloe Butler Butler is a lingerie football enforcer who broke an opposing quarterback's arm and said she was 'kind of happy' about it. She'll fit right in. The Ryan brothers Thanksgiving is about family and turkey. And Rex and Rob Ryan are one of the more entertaining, fun-loving sports families we know. They get a seat at the table. Kevin Durant Kevin Durant drove to the middle of nowhere to play flag football with a couple of frat bros last month. There's no question he'd be a game-changer in our Turkey Bowl backyard football game. Carmelo and LaLa We need another couple to hang out with Posh and Becks. Melo and LaLa seem nice, so they'll probably be willing to take one for the team. HAPPY THANKSGIVING! The Sexiest Athletes Alive >>>>

