HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $14.9 Million Apartment Has Perfect Views Of The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Meredith Galante
Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Darren Star, the producer of “Sex And The City,” is selling his $14.9 million One Central Park West pad, according to The Wall Street Journal.A large perk of this apartment: killer views of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The apartment has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

You get a great view of the parade as it marches down Central Park West toward Herald Square.

The apartment is just over 3,000 square feet.

Star bought the apartment in 2004 for $6.1 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. He's done extensive renovations.

The monthly real estate tax is $2,792 on this pad.

The master suite is 20 feet long.

The marble bath is stunning.



