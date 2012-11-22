HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $14.9 Million Apartment Has Perfect Views Of The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Darren Star, the producer of “Sex And The City,” is selling his $14.9 million One Central Park West pad, according to The Wall Street Journal.A large perk of this apartment: killer views of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



The apartment has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

