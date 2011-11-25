In Case You Slept Late, Here Are Big, Beautiful Photos Of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Daniel Goodman
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

There was a celebratory mood throughout Manhattan on Thursday as families gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving. No where was this more evident than at Macy’s 85th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. In the parade there were over 40 big balloons, 27 floats, and thousands of participants, including clowns, cheerleaders, marching bands and more. It was a spectacular sight. And the crowd loved it. Sonic the Hedgehog made his first ever appearance as the newest float. There were also celebrity appearances by Cee Lo Green, Neil Diamond, the Muppets of Sesame Street, and more.

Macy’s estimates that almost 3.5 million people crowded around the parade route with another 50 million watching from home. If you weren’t part of that 53.5 million or just want to see some amazing snapshots from the day, we got them for you. 

We got there before things started moving, and people were standing around. There's Sonic at the head of the line in the background.

There were lots of marching bands, here are some getting ready.

Volunteers help keep everything moving and the day running smoothly. Here we have Ed Wolf (centre) with his daughter Jessica and her husband David. They have been volunteering as a family for years.

And the march begins. First the Macy's band and next Sonic.

Here he is.

The crowds watch with interest.

Of course there were turkeys present.

This boy was running to share some confetti.

Here he goes.

There was paper from confetti all over the parade route.

Kids enjoyed it.

People watched from everywhere.

Cee Lo Green waved up at people in apartments.

The Pillsbury Dough Boy.

An Oneida float.

Snoopy in his travel gear.

Neil Diamond was using his phone to take pictures the whole time.

Ronald McDonald was wearing skates.

The police marching band was there.

With plenty of drums.

The crowd was touched.

Smurfs!

People really did watch from everywhere!

And they loved interacting with people in the parade.

This was one of the last cars in the parade. We got a wave goodbye.

