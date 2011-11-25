In Case You Slept Late, Here Are Big, Beautiful Photos Of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

There was a celebratory mood throughout Manhattan on Thursday as families gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving. No where was this more evident than at Macy’s 85th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. In the parade there were over 40 big balloons, 27 floats, and thousands of participants, including clowns, cheerleaders, marching bands and more. It was a spectacular sight. And the crowd loved it. Sonic the Hedgehog made his first ever appearance as the newest float. There were also celebrity appearances by Cee Lo Green, Neil Diamond, the Muppets of Sesame Street, and more.



Macy’s estimates that almost 3.5 million people crowded around the parade route with another 50 million watching from home. If you weren’t part of that 53.5 million or just want to see some amazing snapshots from the day, we got them for you.

