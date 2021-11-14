When you should start cooking every dish for Thanksgiving, according to a chef

- Cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal can be stressful, even if it’s just for a few people.
- Chef Dan Holzman shared a cooking timeline to help you decide when to start every dish.
- Some dishes can be made up to a week before, so you can start sooner than you’d think.
To help relieve a bit of stress, Insider spoke with Dan Holzman, chef and co-owner of The Meatball Shop in New York City, about the best timeline for your Thanksgiving menu.
“If you are the type of person that loves to get stuff out of the way, there are a bunch of dishes and prep work that you can do ahead of time,” Holzman said. “But from an efficiency perspective, there’s a lot of down time in between roasting a turkey or even making mashed potatoes.”
Keep reading for our timeline of when you should cook every dish for Thanksgiving dinner.
Plus, making cranberry sauce requires giving it several hours to cool down to achieve the right texture, as “the thickening process happens when [cranberry sauce] cools,” according to Holzman.
“Homemade stock makes the difference between good and great cooking,” chef Brad Leone wrote for Bon Appetit. “It’s true all year but especially at Thanksgiving, when a flavorful, full-bodied stock can upgrade everything from gravy to stuffing.”
It can also be used to create soft mashed potatoes packed with flavor, or it can be added to the turkey roasting pan.
Based on whether you prefer making stuffing with fresh or dried bread, or even croutons, there are steps you can take days before Thanksgiving to prepare this dish.
“Drying croutons overnight or over the course of two days is easier than drying them in the oven at the last minute,” Holzman said.
Pies may be the last dish that you’ll eat on Thanksgiving, but they can be one of the first menu items that you prepare. Baking pies the night before Thanksgiving is an easy way to get ahead and avoid stress on Thanksgiving day.
“The oven space on Thanksgiving is the number one commodity,” Holzman said.
Since pies require precious oven space and very specific temperatures, it’s best to prepare desserts ahead of time.
While it’s best to actually cook your turkey on Thanksgiving day, Holzman recommends seasoning your turkey the night before. Since it’s the main event, the turkey should be the first dish you start cooking in the morning.
“The resting process is an absolutely imperative part of the cooking process,” Holzman said.
Many people overcook their turkeys in the oven and overlook letting them rest, rendering the final product dry and rubbery.
By taking your turkey out of the oven before it is fully cooked, you’ll allow the heat to redistribute, allowing heat from the outside to seep in, leaving you with a perfectly cooked, juicy turkey, Holzman explained.
To finish off the process, Holzman suggests carving the turkey, and then broiling it in the oven to complete cooking and crisp the skin.
Roasting bones and vegetables that you’ll be using for gravy early on Thanksgiving day is a good way to get ahead of the game.
Chopping and assembling salad is a great way to use downtime while other dishes are in the oven. When dinnertime arrives, all you’ll have to do is throw together the ingredients and add dressing.
Various side dishes, such as green bean casserole, are best when served fresh. After salads have been prepped and other dishes are in the oven, you can get started on more of your family’s favorite side dishes.
Green bean casserole takes about an hour to make, including prep and cook time, so it’s best when made no more than a few hours before dinnertime.
Sweet potato casserole is another dish that takes about an hour to make, so it can be prepared closer to dinnertime.
Once more complicated and prep-heavy dishes are in the oven, you can start roasting vegetables like green beans or Brussels sprouts, neither of which should take very long.
“Mashed potatoes are best served when they’re hot and just made,” Holzman said.
To keep them hot until dinner is served, put them in a dish on a low flame on the stove or on low heat in the oven.