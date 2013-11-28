America Can Be Thankful For The Lowest Thanksgiving Gas Prices In Years [MAP]

If you’re sitting in traffic while reading this, take heart: you’re paying the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2010, according to the EIA.

The national average stands at $US3.27. This time last year we were about $US0.25 higher. Chart:

Brent crude prices, which determines the price of gasoline, have fallen steadily since the end of summer thanks to a relatively mild Gulf storm season and subdued geopolitical risk, though they’ve come up a bit in the past two weeks on reduced OPEC output. They’re now back to $US111 a barrel.

Here’s the gas price map. According to GasBuddy, the country’s lowest gas prices can be found in Tulsa, Okla., at $US2.909.

