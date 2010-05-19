Thanks To That Bloomberg Article, CDR Is The Worst Stock Symbol You Could Have Today

Today’s news of mass bank kick-back collusion scheme (which we will be getting to shortly) might have taken an unwitting victim, Cedar Shopping centres.



Cedar’s stock symbol is CDR, the same name of the fund named in today’s huge Bloomberg article on the financial advisory firm, CDR Financial Products.

And CDR is down about 6% on day that there’s hardly any other news. Maybe the down day is a freak (or maybe it’s purposeful). But market hiccup or not, it shows how funny the market can be sometimes.

On a day we just found out that a government-hired swap agency essentially robbed tax-payers in order to profit off of kickbacks, and that bank employees from nearly every big bank paid those kickbacks, man. We need it. More on that soon.

