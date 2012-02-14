Thanks To Sports Illustrated And Kate Upton, The Economy Will Be Strong In 2012

Markets have one person to thank this morning: Kate Upton.



Last night it was revealed that the American born model would appear on Sports Illustrated’s 2012 Swimsuit cover, a crowning achievement in the modelling world and good news for the S&P 500.

One of the weirdest economic indicators we follow here at Business Insider, is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue indicator, and we suggest you subscribe to it too.

The concept is simple: the nationality of the model on the cover will dictate how American markets, specifically the S&P, will perform over the coming year. An American on the cover indicates that the S&P will generate returns in excess of its historical average, while a non-American signifies poor performance.

And the proof is in the pudding. Last year, Sports Illustrated chose Russian born Irina Shayk for its swimsuit cover, and markets had difficulty remaining positive — in fact, the S&P ended in the red.

