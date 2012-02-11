Thanks To Ridiculous Contracts, New York City Paid $1.35 Billion In Overtime Last Year

Photo: xiaming on flickr

Plumbers were big winners in 2011, taking seven of the top 10 spots on the list of New York City employees who made the most in overtime fees last year.Number one on the list, New York City Housing Authority plumber Henry Coleman, made $103,419.07 in OT with a base salary of just $84,060.27. Second place went to John Shkreli, another NYCHA plumber who took home $102,901.44 in OT funds.



The rest of the top 10 made at least $87,000 in OT. Number 100 on the list was Frank Godizzaro, who works for the Fire Department and made $64,465.76 in extra hours.

In all, these 100 employees alone worked over 103,000 hours of overtime last year.

A big chunk of those hours come from the lucrative union contracts of New York’s trade workers, 96 of whom made the list. For example, some workers are required to show up for five days each week, but their work week is only four days (32 hours) long. The next eight hours are overtime.

Transportation Department spokesman Seth Solomonow made the point that “[a] lot of these installations can’t be done during daytime or rush hours… So they must be scheduled for off hours and weekends.”

Overall, New Yorkers footed the $1.35 billion dollar tab for 32,989,531 hours of overtime.

