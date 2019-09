Thanks to rain, the Daytona 500 has been postponed until Monday at noon eastern time. But before the race was called-off on Sunday we did get one glimpse of Danica Patrick in this fireworks-and-smoke introduction. And boy, doesn’t she look thrilled.



