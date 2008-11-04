Thanks To "Kath & Kim" Ben Silverman Hangs Onto Job, For Now

Even though the whole “Ben Silverman’s job depends on the success of NBC’s fall schedule” joke is getting kind of old, we thought it was necessary to note that Kath & Kim became the second of Ben’s brand new shows to get a full-season pickup on Friday. We think it’s safe to assume that Ben’s job is safe for now, as long as the network picks up My Worst Enemy. Heck, even if NBC doesn’t pick up My Worst Enemy. To quote Meatloaf, “Two out of three ain’t bad.”



Variety: NBC’s “Kath & Kim” has become the latest frosh skein to score a full-season pickup.

The Peacock announced the back nine order Friday afternoon. Reveille and Universal Media Studios are behind the skein, which stars Molly Shannon and Selma Blair. “Kath & Kim” is based on the Australian laffer of the same name.

Peacock has aired four segs so far, averaging a 2.6 rating/6 share among adults 18-49. Show has also averaged 6 million viewers. “Kath” has retained all of its “My Name Is Earl” lead-in in those two measurements and has built by 4% with adults 18-34.

