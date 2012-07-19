Thanks To 'John Carter' Flopping, There's Going To Be A 'Finding Nemo' Sequel

Marlin and Dory will soon be entering contract negotiations.

Photo: Buena Vista Pictures

After losing $200 million on “John Carter,” director Andrew Stanton (“WALL-E”) was in Disney’s dog house. It was unlikely that the Pixar star would get another chance to handle a big budget live-action film anytime soon. Now Deadline is reporting that Stanton has officially signed on to direct the sequel to his Pixar hit “Finding Nemo,” in an attempt to get a chance to make another live action film for the studio down the road.



With an $868 million worldwide gross (over a billion after inflation), its no wonder Disney wants Stanton to go back to the ocean.

Disney also plans to release the original “Finding Nemo” in 3D on September 14.

It took four months, but now people can finally say, “Thanks, ‘John Carter!'”

Now someone sign Taylor Kitsch as a love interest for Dory.

